Rs 105,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 105,000 on 25 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said the monitoring teams conducted inspections in various bazaars and markets and found 25 vendors and shopkeepers in violating the government price lists.

They sealed five shops and arrested four shopkeepers.

The magistrates also took action on 14 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App.