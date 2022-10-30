Rs 10,533 million toll revenue collected in four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned have collected an amount of Rs 10,533.67 million as toll revenue from the taxes of highways and motorways from April 11 to July 2022, an official has told APP.

He said an amount of Rs 1,949.

42 million was earned from toll taxes on highways and motorways from April 11 to 30, after the coalition government took over.

"Rs 2,896.22, Rs 2,898.57 and Rs 2,789.46 million, toll revenue was earned in months of May, June and July, respectively," he said.

