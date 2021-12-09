UrduPoint.com

Rs 105,500 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:43 PM

The district price control magistrates imposed Rs 105,500 fine on shopkeepers over selling essential items at exorbitant rates on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed Rs 105,500 fine on shopkeepers over selling essential items at exorbitant rates on Thursday.

According to official sources, the magistrates held 981 inspections in various markets and bazaars and caught 79 retailers over profiteering and over charging.

