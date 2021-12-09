Rs 105,500 fine imposed on profiteers

The district price control magistrates imposed Rs 105,500 fine on shopkeepers over selling essential items at exorbitant rates on Thursday

According to official sources, the magistrates held 981 inspections in various markets and bazaars and caught 79 retailers over profiteering and over charging.