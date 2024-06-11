Open Menu

Rs 10.83 Billion Paid To 1873,557 Beneficiaries Under Benazir Nashonuma Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Rs 10.83 billion paid to 1873,557 beneficiaries under Benazir Nashonuma scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has paid Rs 10.83 billion to 1,873,557 beneficiaries under the Conditional Cash Transfer initiative of Benazir Nashonuma till March FY2024.

This was conveyed during the Economic Survey 2023-24 unveiled by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday.

The programme focuses upon a 1000-day window of opportunity to prevent malnutrition in Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) and Children under two years of age within the BISP Kafaalat Program households.

The comprehensive package of interventions is being implemented through “Facilitation centres” established on the premises of Tehsil/Taluka/District level government health facilities.

The programme aims to address stunting among PLW and their children of less than two years of age through the provision of additional cash of Rs 2,000 per quarter per PLW / boy child and Rs 2,500 per quarter per girl child of BISP beneficiary families.

In return, mothers must commit to attending regular antenatal health checks and awareness sessions during pregnancy, consuming Specialized Nutritious food (SNF), and taking their children for immunization and regular health checks.

The Primary objectives of the intervention include prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improve weight gain of pregnant women, reduce anemia and micronutrient deficiencies, improve awareness of maternal and early child health/nutrition.

The Nashonuma Programme is ope-rationalized in 158 districts through 545 Facilitation Centers, including 35 mobile sites in Sindh, two in Punjab, and 27 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

