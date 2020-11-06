UrduPoint.com
Rs 108,700 Fine Imposed For Profiteering, Hoarding

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

The District administration in their crackdowns against profiteers, hoarders imposed around fine amounting to Rs108,700 over profiteering and overcharging in various areas of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The District administration in their crackdowns against profiteers, hoarders imposed around fine amounting to Rs108,700 over profiteering and overcharging in various areas of the district.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the teams including special price magistrates, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Tehsildar and concerned authorities conducted 686 raid in various markets and imposed fine of Rs108,700 on105 violators involved in adulteration, hoarding and profiteering.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq said that if any of the shopkeepers was found selling commodities on excessive rates would be dealt with ironic hands, adding every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

