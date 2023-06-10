Rs 109,000 fine imposed on 79 profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs109,000 fine on 79 profiteers over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the district on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that price monitoring teams held inspections and checked various merchant stores and found dozens of retailers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

They imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.