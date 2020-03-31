UrduPoint.com
Rs 10bln Allocated For 2.5m Corona-hit Families: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that Rs 10 billion has been allocated for providing financial assistance to 2.5 million families of the province affected by coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that Rs 10 billion has been allocated for providing financial assistance to 2.5 million families of the province affected by coronavirus.

During a media briefing, he said Rs 4,000 per family would be provided under the programme. He said applications for assistance would be received online and, after verification process, money would be transferred online to the deserving people.

Buzdar said the financial grant would be in addition to the relief package of the Federal government to facilitate the daily-wagers.

He said an approval had also been accorded for recruiting 10,000 police personnel to fulfill the police force needs. He said more police vans would also be provided to the Police Department.

CM Buzdar said that Rs 14 billion funds had been released to the Health Department to cope with coronavirus. He said new medical labs were being established throughout the province to enhance testing capacity of coronavirus detection.

The Punjab government had taken unprecedented steps for dealing with the coronavirus threat and the underprivileged families would not be left alone in the testing times, he added.

