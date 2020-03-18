Rs 10m valuables looted in Sialkot

Ten dacoits took away gold ornaments, electronics goods and other valuables worth Rs 10 million during a dacoity incident at the house of two brothers -- Shehbaz and Nawaz -- in village Rajaadeywali, Pasrur tehsil, on Tuesday night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) : Ten dacoits took away gold ornaments, electronics goods and other valuables worth Rs 10 million during a dacoity incident at the house of two brothers -- Shehbaz and Nawaz -- in village Rajaadeywali, Pasrur tehsil, on Tuesday night.

According to police, the dacoits also beat up women and other persons on offering resistance during the incident.

Police are investigating with no arrest till filing of the report.