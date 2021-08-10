UrduPoint.com

Rs 1.1 Mln Fine Imposed On 714 Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:09 PM

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 1.1 million fine on 714 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district during the last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 1.1 million fine on 714 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district during the last week.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the magistrates inspected around 11,008 points and found 714 shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

They also ordered for registration of cases against 20 shopkeepers and sealing five shops.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Afifa Shajia directed the price control magistrates to intensify campaigns against shopkeepers found involved in profiteering and overcharging.

