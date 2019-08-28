Rs 11000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking strict action against profiteers and imposed Rs 11000 fine on shopkeepers for overcharging customers here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by other officials of district administration, the AC made surprise visit to various bazaars of the city and checked price list and quality of items.

During inspection the raiding team found 15 shopkeepers selling items more than prescribed rates and imposed a total of Rs 11000 fine on them. The AC urged shopkeepers to display price list at prominent place and sell items accordingly.

Talking to media, the AC said the drive against profiteers would continue and warned shopkeepers of strict action, if they were found overcharging.