Rs 1.1029b fine imposed on 10,915 electricity thieves, 8,039 arrested in 332 days: FESCO spokesman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs 1.1029 billion on 10915 electricity thieves caught during last 332 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in six circles of its region and during 332 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 10915 power pilferers including 41 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs 1.1029 billion on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 24.2 million in addition to getting cases registered against 10708 accused. The police had arrested 8039 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.795.6 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2637 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

271 million on them under the head of 6300,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 2085 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.207.2 million under 5374,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1198 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.117.5 million under 3434,000 detection units.

He further said that 1589 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.163.3 million under 3516,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2719 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.259.6 million for 5309,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 987 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.84.2 million for 1634,000 detection units, spokesman added.