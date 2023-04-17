UrduPoint.com

Rs 111,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers, 10 Booked Is Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 111,000 fine on profiteers and registered cases against 10 accused over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the districton Monday

A spokesperson for the district administration said that price monitoring teams checked various merchant stores and found scores of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

