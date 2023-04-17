Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers, 10 booked is Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 111,000 fine on profiteers and registered cases against 10 accused over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the districton Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 111,000 fine on profiteers and registered cases against 10 accused over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the districton Monday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that price monitoring teams checked various merchant stores and found scores of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.