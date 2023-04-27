UrduPoint.com

Rs 111,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 07:23 PM

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 111,000 fine on profiteers over violation of the price control act in various parts of the district on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 111,000 fine on profiteers over violation of the price control act in various parts of the district on Thursday.

A spokesperson for district administration said that price monitoring teams checked various merchant stores and found 101 retailers involved in overcharging and profiteering. The teams imposed a fine on the spot.

Pakistan

