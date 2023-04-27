Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 111,000 fine on profiteers over violation of the price control act in various parts of the district on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 111,000 fine on profiteers over violation of the price control act in various parts of the district on Thursday.

A spokesperson for district administration said that price monitoring teams checked various merchant stores and found 101 retailers involved in overcharging and profiteering. The teams imposed a fine on the spot.