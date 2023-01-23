UrduPoint.com

Rs 111,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 111,000 fine on 35 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 111,000 fine on 35 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates, here on Monday.

According to the district administration spokesperson, the price monitoring teams held inspections in different bazaars and markets and found 35 vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

The teams also sealed four shops and registered cases against four others.

Meanwhile, the price control magistrates also took action on 24 complaints uploaded on the Qeemat App.

