Rs 1.117 Bln Taxes Recovered In Last 3 Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:13 PM

Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) Faisalabad recovered taxes of more than Rs 1.117 billion during first three months of fiscal year 2019-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) -:Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) Faisalabad recovered taxes of more than Rs 1.117 billion during first three months of fiscal year 2019-20.

ETD spokesperson on Tuesday said that the ETD has fixed a target of Rs 3.

356611 billion for Faisalabad district for tax recovery during the financial year and the teams succeeded in achieving 33 percent target by recovering Rs 1.117103 billion from various departments of the district.

