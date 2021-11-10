UrduPoint.com

Rs 111b To Be Invested In Power Transmission System During Next Three Years

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:54 PM

Rs 111b to be invested in power transmission system during next three years

An investment of Rs 111 billion will be made in the power transmission system during the next three years and different projects to be executed in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :An investment of Rs 111 billion will be made in the power transmission system during the next three years and different projects to be executed in various parts of the country.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar informed the National Assembly during question hour that the transmission line projects would be executed in different areas of the country.

He said that it was because of the power contracts signed by the previous PML (N) government, the capacity payments had reached Rs 800 billion.

He said "We have reduced the annual flow of circular debt from 450 billion rupees to one hundred thirty billion rupees." Responding to a question, Hammad Azhar said both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited had been directed to come up with a rehabilitation plan in a month's time for replacement of damaged pipelines.

He said this plan would help address the issue of gas pressures.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari said the present government had initiated legal reforms to ensure just and expeditious disposal of civil and criminal cases. She said we had also introduced legislation including Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Act, Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act and Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act.

She said the Ministry of Law and Justice had deliberated with relevant stakeholders and would soon introduce Criminal Law Reforms Bill to strengthen the criminal justice system.

The House was adjourned to meet again on November 12, (Friday) at 10:30am.

