Rs 1.12b to be spent on Burewala model city project

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The work on the construction of 18 roads and the installation of the latest street lights under the Burewala model city project at a cost of Rs 1.12 billion would be started from next month.

The tenders have also been issued regarding the implementation of the project.

Federal parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs, Chaudhary Faqeer Ahmad Arain, ex-MNA Chaudhary Nair Ahmad Arain and ex-MPA Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar expressed these views while talking to media persons on Wednesday.

They said that the work for the construction of the remaining roads of the city, parks and provision of clean drinking water would also be started soon in the next phase of the project.

Burewala city would be considered in model cities of Punjab with the completion of a model city project, they concluded.