Rs. 113,500 Fine Imposed On Transporters
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority challaned 54 vehicles over violation of different laws, here on Thursday.
According to official sources, a team, supervised by RTA Secretary Tariq Gill, imposed fine of Rs 113,500 on transporters, and impounded 12 vehicles at police stations over violation of the laws related to overcharging, overloading, Excel load management, LPG gas cylinders and smog.
The teams also returned overcharged fare to passengers.
Recent Stories
Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Final thesis display by Fashion Design students Session 2020-248 seconds ago
-
Kashmiri delegation protests at UN against Human Rights abuses in IIOJK15 seconds ago
-
DC Matiari directs for immediate arrangements in view of NDMA severe rainfall warning10 minutes ago
-
Open court held by DC, DPO in Khanpur10 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference on Pak-Turk relations held at AIOU10 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring security of Masajid, Imambargahs, procession’ routes during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Labour Dept asked to ensure minimum wage law implementation10 minutes ago
-
Ulema role commended in establishing peace in district20 minutes ago
-
Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT20 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorms, rainfall recorded20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles20 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan inaugurates Chaman Master Plan Project20 minutes ago