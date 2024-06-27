Open Menu

Rs. 113,500 Fine Imposed On Transporters

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Rs. 113,500 fine imposed on transporters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority challaned 54 vehicles over violation of different laws, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team, supervised by RTA Secretary Tariq Gill, imposed fine of Rs 113,500 on transporters, and impounded 12 vehicles at police stations over violation of the laws related to overcharging, overloading, Excel load management, LPG gas cylinders and smog.

The teams also returned overcharged fare to passengers.

