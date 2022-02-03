Rs 114,500 fine imposed on 214 profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Thursday imposed fines amounting to Rs 114,500 on 214 profiteers.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had launched operations in seven tehsils of the district and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that 1988 raids were conducted in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district to check prices of daily use items.

The DC had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

The price control teams were regularly conducting raids and fines were being imposed on profiteers. No one would be allowed to violate the official rate list which is applicable to all stores and shops within the limits of Rawalpindi district, he added.

Seven shops were sealed while 12 shopkeepers were also sent behind the bars for violating the rules.

