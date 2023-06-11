UrduPoint.com

Rs 11.4m Given For Treatment Of 22 Cops

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The police welfare branch has released more than Rs 11.4 million for treatment of 22 police employees suffering from dangerous diseases.

A spokesperson said on Sunday a meeting of the Punjab Police Medical Financial Assistance was held on June 9, in which Constable Amir Shehzad was given Rs 1 million for liver treatment, driver Constable Mukhtar Ahmed was given Rs 1 million for kidney transplant of his son, traffic Warden Syed Munir Afzal was given Rs 1 million for his wife's cancer treatment.

Likewise, Inspector Muhammad Afzal's widow was given Rs 1 million for cancer treatment, ASI Mahbub Alam was given Rs 700,000 for his daughter's cornea transplant.

