Rs 1.15 billion allocated for Kasur Leather city

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Industries Punjab Ahmed Javed Bajwa said that the leather city was being setup in the district with a cost of Rs 1.15 billion and in this connection Rs 300 million will be spent during the current fiscal year.

He expressed these views here in the meeting at committee room,DC office on Tuesday in which concerned officials were also present.

The meeting reviewed leather service center (Tevta),Government institute of leather technology and Kasur Tanneries Waste Management Agency (KTWMA) in detail.

The meeting was briefed that courses including leather processing,leather garments stitching,leather gloves,leather shoe uppers,leather goods and auto cad were offered in the institute.

The secretary during his visit to all said that the tanning industry played a vita role in the progress an development of the sector.