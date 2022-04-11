UrduPoint.com

Rs 1.15 Mln Looted From Pharma Company Distributor

Published April 11, 2022

Distributors of a pharma company was robbed of Rs1.15 million cash near Mehmood Marriage hall in Latifabad in the limit of Hussainabad police station here Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Distributors of a pharma company was robbed of Rs1.15 million cash near Mehmood Marriage hall in Latifabad in the limit of Hussainabad police station here Monday.

According to the police, armed men riding on a motorbike robbed the cash from Sikandar and Osama and escaped.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

In a separate robbery at a mobile phone shop in Latifabad, the robbers escaped with cash and mobile phones.

