Rs 115,550 recovered from SDA defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday sealed several shops for not clearing their long standing dues of Sargodha Development Authority (SDA).

According to spokesperson, several shopkeepers and motorcycle stands lease holders in Trust Plaza were not paying the dues of SDA and were defaulters.

On the direction of Regional Director(ACE) Asma Ejaz Cheema,the team conducted raid and sealed several shops,while recovered Rs.115,550 from them.