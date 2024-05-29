Open Menu

Rs 1.15m Released For Medical Expenses Of Police Officials, Families

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Rs 1.15m released for medical expenses of police officials, families

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 1.15 million to pay medical expenses of the employees of different districts and their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 1.15 million to pay medical expenses of the employees of different districts and their families.

According to the details, Mudaser Iqbal of Police Training College Multan was given two and a half lakh rupees for his wife's surgery. Two lakh rupees were released for the treatment of injured Constable Muhammad Naeem of Multan Police. Nankana police constable Zulfiqar Ali was given Rs. 0.2 million for medical expenses. Rs 0.

2 million were released for the treatment of injured ASI Noor Ahmad of Rahim Yar Khan. Injured Ghazi Maqbool Ahmad of Sialkot police was given Rs. 0.1 million for medical expenses. Driver Constable Ghulam Murtaza and Constable Zawar Hussain were given Rs. 01 lakh each for treatment.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the funds after the scrutiny and approval of the Welfare Branch.

He directed the welfare branch to continue all possible measures for the convenience and best health welfare of the police employees and their families.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Punjab Driver Wife Rahim Yar Khan Sialkot Ghazi All Best Million

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

11 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

11 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

11 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

21 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

11 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

11 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

11 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

43 minutes ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

11 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

22 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

22 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan