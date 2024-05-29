Rs 1.15m Released For Medical Expenses Of Police Officials, Families
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 1.15 million to pay medical expenses of the employees of different districts and their families
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 1.15 million to pay medical expenses of the employees of different districts and their families.
According to the details, Mudaser Iqbal of Police Training College Multan was given two and a half lakh rupees for his wife's surgery. Two lakh rupees were released for the treatment of injured Constable Muhammad Naeem of Multan Police. Nankana police constable Zulfiqar Ali was given Rs. 0.2 million for medical expenses. Rs 0.
2 million were released for the treatment of injured ASI Noor Ahmad of Rahim Yar Khan. Injured Ghazi Maqbool Ahmad of Sialkot police was given Rs. 0.1 million for medical expenses. Driver Constable Ghulam Murtaza and Constable Zawar Hussain were given Rs. 01 lakh each for treatment.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the funds after the scrutiny and approval of the Welfare Branch.
He directed the welfare branch to continue all possible measures for the convenience and best health welfare of the police employees and their families.
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category11 minutes ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution21 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared ancient heritage11 minutes ago
-
Fire burns pharmacy, mattress shops11 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals11 minutes ago
-
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children11 minutes ago
-
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak22 minutes ago
-
IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abroad22 minutes ago
-
FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit43 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case29 minutes ago
-
IHC stops telecom companies from taping phone calls29 minutes ago