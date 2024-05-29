Rs 1.15m released for medical expenses of police officials, families

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 1.15 million to pay medical expenses of the employees of different districts and their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 1.15 million to pay medical expenses of the employees of different districts and their families.

According to the details, Mudaser Iqbal of Police Training College Multan was given two and a half lakh rupees for his wife's surgery. Two lakh rupees were released for the treatment of injured Constable Muhammad Naeem of Multan Police. Nankana police constable Zulfiqar Ali was given Rs. 0.2 million for medical expenses. Rs 0.

2 million were released for the treatment of injured ASI Noor Ahmad of Rahim Yar Khan. Injured Ghazi Maqbool Ahmad of Sialkot police was given Rs. 0.1 million for medical expenses. Driver Constable Ghulam Murtaza and Constable Zawar Hussain were given Rs. 01 lakh each for treatment.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the funds after the scrutiny and approval of the Welfare Branch.

He directed the welfare branch to continue all possible measures for the convenience and best health welfare of the police employees and their families.