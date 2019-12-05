UrduPoint.com
Rs 116b Recovered During Last Three Years: NAB DG

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:04 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem said on Thursday that overall performance of NAB Lahore had increased by 500 times in corruption cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem said on Thursday that overall performance of NAB Lahore had increased by 500 times in corruption cases.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Anti-corruption Day at the Expo Centre here.

Performance of NAB regarding the housing sector had increased by 700 times as compared to the past, he added.

Shahzad Saleem said that during three years indirect recovery of NAB Lahore had surged by 1,200 times, adding that in the housing sector, relief was provided to 54,000 affected people.

He said NAB Lahore had recovered Rs 116 billion during the last three years, adding that during 17 years references worth Rs 76 billion were sent to accountability courts.

Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi, Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Hurriyat leader Mishal Malik also spoke.

Later, certificates were distributed among the officers who showed good performance.

