Rs 117,000 fine imposed on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 117,000 on retailers over selling edible items at exorbitant rates in various markets and bazaars, on Thursday.

The price inspection teams held 764 inspections and checked prices of wheat flour, chicken, fruits and vegetables and imposed fine on 42 shopkeepers. They also directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places in their shops.