Rs. 11.736 Billion Allocated For Colleges In Of Balochistan Budget

Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Rs. 11.736 billion allocated for colleges in of Balochistan budget

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government allocated Rs 11.736 billion for colleges and Rs, 9.469 billion for its non-developmental expenditures while steps are being taken to set up 22 new girls' colleges.

Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi expressed these views on Friday during presenting the budget in the Balochistan Assembly.

He said that promotion of higher and technical education was one of the top priorities of the government.

He said that to support the universities of the province for the promotion of higher education, their annual grant is being increased from Rs. 1.50 billion to Rs. 2.50 billion. Despite, keeping in view the difficulties, a special loan of Rs. 377 million has been given to Balochistan University of Medical

