Rs 1.175 Bln Allocated For 233 Development Schemes Of CDP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:47 PM

An amount of Rs 1.175 billion has been earmarked for 233 development schemes of Phase 2 of Community Development Programme in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 1.175 billion has been earmarked for 233 development schemes of Phase 2 of Community Development Programme in Bahawalpur Division.

This was told in a meeting held at Conference Room of Commissioner Office here today to review the progress of development schemes of the Community Development Programme and Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Director Development Nousheen Malik and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that funds of Rs 1.05 billion were released for 617 development schemes of Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP 1) in Bahawalpur Division.

Amount of Rs 945 million has been allocated for 562 schemes of SAP 2. Commissioner directed timely completion of the development schemes and instructed them to ensure periodic field visits to keep a vigil on progress and quality of work.

