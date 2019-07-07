Rs 117564 mn allocated for ongoing NHA road infrastructure projects under PSDP 2019-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Out of a total allocation of Rs 155966.835 million for National Highway Authority's road infrastructure programme under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Rs 117564.835 million have been earmarked for ongoing road infrastructure projects.

An official source told APP on Sunday the government has attached top priority to timely completion of ongoing NHA projects, with prime focus on China Pakistan Economic Corridore( CPEC).

He said a hefty amount of Rs 24,000 million have been allocated for 118 km Havelian-Thakot section of Hazara Motorway scheduled to be completed by end of next year.

For Sukkur-Multan Motorway, also part of CPEC, Rs 19,000 millions have been earmarked to ensure making it functional in scheduled time.

For Halka- D I Khan Motorway, he said, Rs 13,000 million have been allocated whereas Rs 1500 million have been earmarked for land acquisition, affected properties and relocation of utilities for construction of approach roads of the project.

He said Rs 8500 million have been allocated under PSDP for reconstruction and rehabilitation of five roads affected by heavy floods of 2010.

Rs 5000 million have been set aside for construction of 184 km Faisalabad-Khanewal section of motorway whereas Rs 4500 million have been allocated for completion of remaining works of Lahore- Abdul Hakeem Motorway.

The official said Rs 3500 million have been earmarked for improvement and widening of Jaglot-Skardu road and a similar amount has been allocated for land acquisition of Sukkur- Hyderabad Motorway.

He said Rs 2500 million have been set aside for CAREC corridor development Investment Programme whereas Rs 2000 million have been allocated for construction of 106 km Basima- Khuzdar highway.

