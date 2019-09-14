Rs 11.891mln earmarked for three land record centres

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial building department would spend Rs 11.891 million on the construction of three land record centres in the district during current fiscal year

According to official sources here on Saturday, these land record centres would be constructed at Muzaffarabad tehsil City at a cost of Rs 3.

958 million, at Makhdoom Rasheed tehsil Sadar at a cost of Rs 3.399 million and at Qasba Larr tehsil Sadar at a cost of Rs 4.534 million.

The building department has sought tenders from willing contractors and firms for these schemes till September 19. However, the tenders would be opened on September 21, under the supervision of five members committee, sources concluded.