UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 11.891mln Earmarked For Three Land Record Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:13 PM

Rs 11.891mln earmarked for three land record centres

Provincial building department would spend Rs 11.891 million on the construction of three land record centres in the district during current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019) : Provincial building department would spend Rs 11.891 million on the construction of three land record centres in the district during current fiscal year.

According to official sources here on Saturday, these land record centres would be constructed at Muzaffarabad tehsil City at a cost of Rs 3.

958 million, at Makhdoom Rasheed tehsil Sadar at a cost of Rs 3.399 million and at Qasba Larr tehsil Sadar at a cost of Rs 4.534 million.

The building department has sought tenders from willing contractors and firms for these schemes till September 19. However, the tenders would be opened on September 21, under the supervision of five members committee, sources concluded.

Related Topics

Muzaffarabad September From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE completes NHRI draft law: Al Jarman

16 minutes ago

Four injured in cylinder blast in Khanewal

6 minutes ago

AI urges India to lift blackout, let Kashmir speak ..

6 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab House Murree, Governor's Annexe to open for ..

6 minutes ago

US Deputy Assistant Secretary, Ukrainian Economy M ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.