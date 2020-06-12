Rs 118929.608 million allocated for Communications Division projects under PSDP-2020-2021

The federal Government under Public Sector Development Programme 2020-2021 has allocated a total of Rs 118929.608 million for projects of Communications Division, which included foreign aid worth Rs 14100 million and local component of Rs 104829.608 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government under Public Sector Development Programme 2020-2021 has allocated a total of Rs 118929.608 million for projects of Communications Division, which included foreign aid worth Rs 14100 million and local component of Rs 104829.608 million.

According to the budget document released on Friday, for Communication Division projects other than NHA ,Rs 254.753 million have earmarked whereas for 32 ongoing schemes of NHA a total of Rs 88954.855 million have been earmarked out of which foreign aid comprised Rs 10750.000 million and Rs 78204.855 million being local component.

As far as 25 new NHA schemes were concerned, Rs 29720 million have been allocated for them with Rs 3350 million foreign aid and Rs 26370 million local component.

The highest amount of Rs 20000 million allocated for NHA projectsunder PSDP have been set aside for the construction of a motorway from Burhan - Hakla on M-I to Dera Ismail Khan.

Rs 9000 million have been allocated for improvement, upgradation and widening of Jaglot - Skardu Road (S-1, 167 km), whereas Rs 7000 million have been earmarked for Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 ).

For dualization of Indus Highway (N-55) Sarai Gambila to Kohat Section, Rs 5000 million and for dualization & improvement of Pindigheb-Kohat Road Rs 4500 million have been earmarked.

As far as construction of 106 km two-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar was concerned, Rs 4400 million have been allacted for this project.

For dualization & improvement of Old Bannu Road Rs 4000 million and for rehabilitation of National Highways Network damaged due to unprecedented Monsoon Rains & Flash Floods 2010 Rs 3868.525 million have been allocated which also has Rs 2500 million as foreign aid.

For 32 km Peshawar Northern Bypass, Rs 3500 million have been allocated while for improvement and widening of additional 2-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road in Lahore Rs 3000 million have been earmarked.

For construction of 392 km Sukkur-Multan Section of motorway Rs 2500 million have been allocated out of which RS 2000 million were foreign aid.

For CAREC Corridor Development Investment Programme Tranche-I Projects Rs 2500 million including Rs 1000 million foreign aid have been allocated. Construction of KKH Phase-II 118 km Havelian-Thakot ( Part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Rs 2500 million have been earmarked which included foreign aid worth Rs 2000 million.

Rs 1500 million have been earmarked for construction of 25.6 km Infrastructure and Allied works for Metro Bus Services Peshawar Moor -New International Airport and Rs 1500 million have been allotted for construction of Black Top Road Yakmach-Kharan Via Dostain, Wadh, Khurmagai .

Rs 2500 million including Rs 1500 million foreign aid have also been earmarked for construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal Motorway (M-4).

Among the new NHA schemes, Rs 10000 million have been allocated for Zhob- Kuchlak Road which forms part of Western Corridor of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and RS 4000 million for construction of 146 km Hoshab-Awaran Section of M-8 .

For Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project, Rs 1500 million have been allocated out of which Rs 500 million is foreign aid. For 23 km Quetta Western Bypass and for widening & improvement of Lodhran-Multan Section of N-5, Rs 1500 million each have been allocated.