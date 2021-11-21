UrduPoint.com

Rs 1.18b To Be Spent On Syedan Wala To Head Muhammad Wala Two Way Road

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave approval of two-way road from Syedan Wala chowk to Head Muhammad Wala bridge as Rs 1.18 billion would be spent on it.

The 11-kilometres long double carriage road would connect the mega traffic from Multan to DG Khan.

The cabinet committee for finance and development approved the mega project in record time to facilitate the Multanites.

The district administration had sent the road extension summary to provincial government by keeping in view masses interest.

The people thanked the government over approving the mega project.

