Rs 119,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 29 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Friday.

According to the district administration's spokesperson, the price monitoring teams held inspections of prices of consumer items in different bazaars and markets and found 29 vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

Therefor the magistrates imposed a fine of Rs119,000 on the spot and sealed two shops besides arresting three other shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also took action on 22 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App.