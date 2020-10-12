UrduPoint.com
Rs 119,000 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed Rs 119,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates arrested one shopkeeper, inspected 573 points and found 64 violations.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the price control magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

