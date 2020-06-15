UrduPoint.com
Rs 119.177 Billion To Be Spent On Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 119.177088 billion for the salaries and other expenses of police during current fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the budget document, about 100.542 billion rupees would be spent on employees related expenses including 46.53 billion rupees for pay and 54.002 billion rupees for allowances, whereas 11.108 billion rupees have been allocated for operating expenses, 1.568 billion for employees retirement benefit, 2.166 billion rupees for grant subsidies and writ off loans, 296.845 million rupees for transfers, 1.173 billion rupees for physical assets and 1.627 billion rupees have been earmarked for repair and maintenance in police department.

It may be mentioned here that the government has allocated about Rs 10 billion lesser than the amount reserved in previous fiscal year 2019-20 for the police.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated Rs 9.617 billion for the salaries and other expenses of Jail and Convict Settlements during the financial year 2020-21.

As per the budget document, about 7.008 billion rupees would be spent on employees related expenses including 3.668 billion rupees for pay and 3.339 billion rupees for allowances, whereas 2.112 billion rupees have been allocated for operating expenses, 111.390 million for employees retirement benefit, 90.703 million rupees for grant subsidies and writ off loans, 2.127 million rupees for transfers, 273.925 million rupees for physical assets and 18.911 million rupees have been earmarked for repair and maintenance in police department.

