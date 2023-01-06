Rs 119,500 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates in the district imposed a fine of Rs 119,500 on profiteers here on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district government said price monitoring teams held 1,109 inspections in various bazaars and markets, and checked prices of edible items.

They held 31 shopkeepers for overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on them.

They also sealed three shops and arrested two shopkeepers over violations.