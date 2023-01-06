UrduPoint.com

Rs 119,500 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Rs 119,500 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates in the district imposed a fine of Rs 119,500 on profiteers here on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district government said price monitoring teams held 1,109 inspections in various bazaars and markets, and checked prices of edible items.

They held 31 shopkeepers for overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on them.

They also sealed three shops and arrested two shopkeepers over violations.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market From Government

Recent Stories

The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Colo ..

The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Color Changing Glass and Advanced ..

6 minutes ago
 Infinix welcomes the new year on a higher note and ..

Infinix welcomes the new year on a higher note and in its own way!

13 minutes ago
 MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

37 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

45 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

1 hour ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.