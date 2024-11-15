Open Menu

Rs. 11mln Given For Martyrs Cops' Families Housing Units

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, work on the construction of homes for the families of police martyrs, who embraced martyrdom before 2017, is progressing rapidly. Payments for construction costs are being made from the Punjab Police’s Special Endowment Fund.

In a ceremony held here on Friday, IG Punjab distributed cheques worth Rs. 11 million among the families of 20 martyrs. These cheque included one million rupees each for two families, and 0.5 million rupees each for 18 other families. He said that, to date, the Punjab Police Welfare Fund has disbursed Rs. 49 million to assist 39 families with the construction of their homes.

