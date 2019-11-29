Standing Committee of National Assembly on Water Resources on Friday was informed that Rs 12 billion collected for Diamer/Bhasha Dam had not yet been transferred to government account

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Standing Committee of National Assembly on Water Resources on Friday was informed that Rs 12 billion collected for Diamer/Bhasha Dam had not yet been transferred to government account.

The body was informed that the government had released Rs 87 billion for the construction of dam whereas Rs 894 billion were required for the completion of the project.

The project after completion in 8 years will be producing 4500 MW electricity, officials told the committee.

Maryam Aurangzeb, member committee demanded details of the expenditure incurred upon advertisements given to local and international televisions and newspapers.

Khawaja Asif said that the according to the Supreme Court's decision in the case, Pakistan Television (ptv) was not paid for the advertisement.

He said it was must to know how much money was spent on advertisements out of funds collected in the name of construction of Diamer/Bhasah Dam.

The Committee directed that latest position of the funds deposited for these Dams and the expenditure incurred on advertisement through electronic and print media be provided in detail to the Committee in the next meeting.

The Committee refused to confirm the minutes of its previous meeting with direction to the Ministry of Water Resources to take up the issue of Power Station proposed to be constructed at Chashma Jhelum Link Kanal, in the CCI meeting expected to be held in near future.

The Committee also discussed the issue of conservation of water and directed the ministry to made perfect mechanism for supply and demand aspects of water and directed IRSA to install telemeter on the main rivers' head works in this regard and a thorough report be presented to the Committee in the next meeting.

The Committee also discussed the irrigated water resource management issue and recommended that sufficient funds be allocated for this purpose to all the provinces and grass root public awareness be started through seminars and electronic/print media in which the importance of clean water should be highlighted to the nation.

Fazal Muhammad Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Ms. Naureen Farooq Khan, Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Riaz-ul-Haq, Maryam Aurangzaib, Munir Khan Orakzai and the Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources, Punjab Minister for Irrigation, attended the meeting. Besides them, Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Secretary, Irrigation (Punjab), Special Secretary (Government of Sindh), Additional Secretary (Government of Baluchistan), Additional Secretary (Government of KPK), and senior officers from WAPDA with their staff also attended the meeting.