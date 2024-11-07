Rs 12 Billion Disbursed To 7,102 Beneficiaries In Sindh Under PM’s Youth Loan Scheme
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) An amount of Rs 12 billion was distributed among 7,102 beneficiaries in Sindh from January 2023 to June 2024 to help them start or expand their businesses under the Prime Minister’s Youth business & Agriculture Loan Scheme .
According to official source, Rs 337 million has been distributed among 352 beneficiaries in Khairpur.
In Tharparkar, the government has disbursed Rs 89 million to 189 beneficiaries.
Similarly, Rs 215 million has been disbursed to 71 beneficiaries in Kambar Shahdadkot.
Likewise, Rs 900 million has also been distributed to 1,363 beneficiaries in Balochistan province from January 2023 to June 2024. In Kech, Rs 54 million was disbursed among 205 beneficiaries, Rs 10 million was distributed to 4 beneficiaries in Barkhan, and Rs 120 million was provided to 46 beneficiaries in Jaffarabad.
