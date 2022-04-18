Rs 12 bln being spent on various development projects of Islamia University of Bahawalpur : VC

Around 12 billion rupees are being spent on the completion of different development projects at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Around 12 billion rupees are being spent on the completion of different development projects at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

According to IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the said amount consists of the development budget, grants from the government, public-private partnerships, and funds generated from projects started from university's own resources.

He said that the availability of scholarships through the Punjab Education Endowment Fund has opened the doors to education for students of South Punjab as thousands of students of his university received laptops as well as scholarships worth millions of rupees from the PEEF program.

He said that billions of rupees were refunded to the students of South Punjab on a priority basis under the fee refund scheme.