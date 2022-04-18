UrduPoint.com

Rs 12 Bln Being Spent On Various Development Projects Of Islamia University Of Bahawalpur : VC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Rs 12 bln being spent on various development projects of Islamia University of Bahawalpur : VC

Around 12 billion rupees are being spent on the completion of different development projects at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Around 12 billion rupees are being spent on the completion of different development projects at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

According to IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the said amount consists of the development budget, grants from the government, public-private partnerships, and funds generated from projects started from university's own resources.

He said that the availability of scholarships through the Punjab Education Endowment Fund has opened the doors to education for students of South Punjab as thousands of students of his university received laptops as well as scholarships worth millions of rupees from the PEEF program.

He said that billions of rupees were refunded to the students of South Punjab on a priority basis under the fee refund scheme.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Budget IUB From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 6 ..

WASA MD increases billing revenue target from Rs 600m to 750 million for 2022-23 ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuan ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea against issuance of passport to Nawaz Sharif ..

5 minutes ago
 Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

5 minutes ago
 Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts i ..

Spain's Energy Price Reduction Plan Entails Cuts in Supplies to France - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyr ..

Rich tributes paid to S. Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested

Kite seller arrested

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.