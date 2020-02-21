UrduPoint.com
Rs 12 Bln Ehsaas Punjab Programme To Be Launched Soon: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:07 PM

Rs 12 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched soon: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said Ehsaas Punjab Programme would be launched soon with seed money of Rs 12 billion to benefit the weaker and impoverished segments of society in the province

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said Ehsaas Punjab Programme would be launched soon with seed money of Rs 12 billion to benefit the weaker and impoverished segments of society in the province.

The provincial government's initiative would be in addition to the Ehsaas Programme Pakistan, whose 60 per cent share would go to the women, he said while addressing a gathering here at Layyah District sports Complex where the prime minister distributed income-generating assets among the poor people under the Ehsaas programme.

Buzdar also announced to upgrade Chowk Sarwar Shaheed as the fifth tehsil of Muzaffargarh District stating that the demand was made by Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi.

He said the Ehsaas programme was a first step to eliminate poverty and transform the country into a welfare state as it would benefit 1.

8 million people directly and another 6.4 million indirectly.

He said total 32 districts had been selected throughout Pakistan, including Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Jhang of Punjab, where the programme had been launched. Overall 375 union councils, including 22 from the Layyah District, would benefit from the programme where the people would get 9,000 assets like cows, buffaloes, goats and motorcycle rickshaws, besides essential items to run groceries and shops for their sustainable earning.

Buzdar said 234 schemes worth Rs 19 billion had been launched in the Layyah District under Annual Development Programme, which would be completed in time for the benefit of people.

