Rs 1.2 Mln Cheques Distributed Among Brave Ghazi Officers

In line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the welfare of the Ghazi officers, who are the pride and heroes of the police force, is always top priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) In line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the welfare of the Ghazi officers, who are the pride and heroes of the police force, is always top priority.

SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (Retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar recognized these brave officers who were injured, nothing can replace the unparalleled services of these officers while confronting robbers, drug dealers, and hardcore criminals.

A ceremony was held to honor their service, during which SSP Operations distributed Rs 1.

2 million cheques among the valiant officers for their courage in preventing crime.

SSP Operations highlighted the pride of the police force takes in its Ghazi officers. He affirmed that, following the IG Punjab's vision, every effort is being made to support these officers.

Those injured while protecting citizens are considered valuable assets to the police department.

He assured that the welfare of the families of martyrs and injured officers remains a top priority, and the police department stands with them at all times.

