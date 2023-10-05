Open Menu

Rs 1.2 Mln Issued For Treatment Of Police Employees, Their Families

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 09:18 PM

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the health welfare of police employees and their families, in continuation of which more than Rs1.2 million were given to police officials and their families

As per details, a meeting of the Welfare Management Committee was held on the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in which funds were approved and issued for the medical expenses & health welfare of five officials and their families.

According to details Rs 145,000 were given to the wife of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Azam of Lahore Police for the treatment of diabetes and other diseases. Traffic police stenographer Muhammad Rizwan Ullah was given Rs 500,000 for his daughter's spine treatment. The wife of Shaheed ASI Gulfam Shahzad of Lahore Police was given Rs 190,000 for eye treatment.

Rs 185,000 was given for the treatment of Constable Muhammad Ismail's son. Rs 200,000 was given to the wife of late constable Nasir Mehmood of Punjab High Patrol for treatment.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to continue the measures for the health welfare of the police force and their families and said that more steps should be taken for the treatment of the constables and their families. He said that by spending the income of police welfare projects on the welfare of the force, they are being given all possible relief.

Welfare Management Committee meeting was presided over by Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Ahsan Younas, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saif Ullah and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers attended the meeting.

