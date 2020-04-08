UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 12000 Each Financial Assistance Under Ehsaas Emergency Relief From Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:24 PM

Rs 12000 each financial assistance under Ehsaas Emergency relief from tomorrow

Divisional Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Zafar Khan said that financial assistance of Rs 12000 each under ' Ehsaas emergency relief' will commence from tomorrow (April - 9)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Zafar Khan said that financial assistance of Rs 12000 each under ' Ehsaas emergency relief' will commence from tomorrow (April - 9).

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, BISP Director said that the financial assistance was being provided to existed and new beneficiaries.

He said that 31 camp sites have been established at Multan City and Sadar tehsils for disbursement of assistance.

He said that the camp sites will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and added that social distancing will be ensured during disbursement of assistance.

Assistant Director BISP Muhammad Aamir said that the assistance was being disbursed in collaboration with district management.

He said that they would ensure disbursement of financial assistance among beneficiaries within 10 to 15 days and added that assistance will be one time due to corona virus pandemic.

Assistant Director BISP Kahror Pakka Umair Khawaja said that total 12 camp sites including four in Lodhran, four in Kahror Pakka and four in Dunyapur have been set up in Lodhran district for distributing financial assistance.

He said that camp sites were made at various schools and public offices where ground and open area available to ensure social DISTANCING among beneficiaries to avert from corona virus.

He said that financial assistance will be given in cash to beneficiaries.

APP /sak - xl

Related Topics

Multan Lodhran April From

Recent Stories

Marathon at Home attracts 749 runners from UAE and ..

48 seconds ago

Oman Registers 48 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Grows ..

1 minute ago

Police distributes ration bags in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Additional Rs 120 bln revenue collected in energy ..

1 minute ago

Ehsas program registration counter set up

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks close lower

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.