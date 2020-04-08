Rs 12000 each financial assistance under Ehsaas Emergency relief from tomorrow

Divisional Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Zafar Khan said that financial assistance of Rs 12000 each under ' Ehsaas emergency relief' will commence from tomorrow (April - 9)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Zafar Khan said that financial assistance of Rs 12000 each under ' Ehsaas emergency relief' will commence from tomorrow (April - 9).

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, BISP Director said that the financial assistance was being provided to existed and new beneficiaries.

He said that 31 camp sites have been established at Multan City and Sadar tehsils for disbursement of assistance.

He said that the camp sites will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and added that social distancing will be ensured during disbursement of assistance.

Assistant Director BISP Muhammad Aamir said that the assistance was being disbursed in collaboration with district management.

He said that they would ensure disbursement of financial assistance among beneficiaries within 10 to 15 days and added that assistance will be one time due to corona virus pandemic.

Assistant Director BISP Kahror Pakka Umair Khawaja said that total 12 camp sites including four in Lodhran, four in Kahror Pakka and four in Dunyapur have been set up in Lodhran district for distributing financial assistance.

He said that camp sites were made at various schools and public offices where ground and open area available to ensure social DISTANCING among beneficiaries to avert from corona virus.

He said that financial assistance will be given in cash to beneficiaries.

