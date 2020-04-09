Rs 12,000 emergency financial help from today

(@FahadShabbir)

The payment of Rs 12,000 emergency financial assistance to the lockdown affected families started here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) The payment of Rs 12,000 emergency financial assistance to the lockdown affected families started here on Thursday.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that the emergency financial assistance would be given to 16,000 deserving, poor and needy families, which had already been registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Sialkot district.