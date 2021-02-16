Rs 12,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 12,000 fine on profiteers here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the team held 32 inspections in various markets and bazaars and checked prices of essential items including fruits, vegetables, sugar, wheat flour, meat, etc.

The team held various shopkeepers for overcharging and imposed fine on them.