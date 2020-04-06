UrduPoint.com
Rs 12,000 To Be Given To Poor Families Under Insaf Imdad Programme: Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Monday said the government had announced Insaf Imdad Programme for needy persons under which payment of lump sum Rs 12,000 would be made to poor families.

In a statement, he said the Punjab government under the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would distribute financial assistance to around 2.5 million needy families of the province.

The government was monitoring the situation regarding coronairus very closely and taking all possible measures to retrieve the situation that was affected after the outbreak of the pandemic and the lockdown, he added.

He criticized opposition parties for doing politics over corona crisis and suggested them to avoid politics on this serious pendamic.

