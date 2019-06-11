UrduPoint.com
Rs 12,047 Million Allocated For National Food Security In PSDP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:25 PM

Rs 12,047 million allocated for National Food Security in PSDP

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 12,047.516 million for various development projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 12,047.516 million for various development projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20.

The amount would be spent on 16 ongoing and 24 new developmental schemes under PSDP 2019-20 for the uplift of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country.

According to the details, the government would spent Rs 1,393 million on the completion of 16 ongoing developmental projects, where as an amount of Rs 10,653.988 million on 24 new developments schemes during the current fiscal year.

The government has allocated Rs 650 million for the project wheat productivity enhancement under its development program, where as Rs 600 million has been earmarked for national oil seed enhancement project.

In PSDP 2019-20, the government has also allocated Rs 1,100 million for enhancing command area of small and mini dams in barani areas to bring maximum land under crop cultivation to strengthen the food safety and security.

Rs 5,500 million has been allocated for national program for improvement of water courses in Pakistan phase-2, where as Rs 450 million for the productivity enhancement of rice crop.

In its public sector development program, the government has also allocated Rs 400 million for for a pilot projects for the development of shrimp farming clusters in order to promote the aqua culture in the potential areas of in country.

Meanwhile, Rs 300 million has been earmarked in PSDP 2019-20 for pesticides resides residues monitoring systems in Pakistan to minimize the health and environment hazards causing the use of fertilizers and pesticides.

In PSDP 2019-20, the government has allocated Rs 400 million for promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale to enhance local oil seed production for minimizing the reliance on imported edible oil.

