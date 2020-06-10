UrduPoint.com
Rs. 120.76 Billion Disbursed Among Deserving Persons Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:56 PM

Rs. 120.76 billion disbursed among deserving persons under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

So far, an amount of over Rs.120.76 billion has been disbursed among over 9,934,000 beneficiaries under the different categories of historical Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):So far, an amount of over Rs.120.76 billion has been disbursed among over 9,934,000 beneficiaries under the different categories of historical Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs. 12,000 among those affected from the Coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received by official source on June 10, a total of over Rs. 52.20 billion has been disbursed among over 4,301,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 36.44 billion has been disbursed among 3,018,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 22.62 billion has been disbursed among more than 1,840,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 5.95 billion has been disbursed among 488,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.

11 billion have been distributed among 171,000 persons while Rs. 870 million has been distributed among more than 69,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs. 530 million has been disbursed among more than 43,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

Those beneficiaries having problems regarding their bio-metric verification will be able to receive their payments from the designated banks without going to the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan Bank Al-falah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will provide services to the beneficiaries.

All such beneficiaries will receive the message from 8171 again of receiving their payments with mentioning bank name, address and date.

The beneficiaries should visit the relevant bank branch to receive their payments after receiving the message and keep their CNICs and cell phone with them.

