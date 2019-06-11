UrduPoint.com
Rs 120,768 Mln Earmarked For Ongoing, New Hydel Projects

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:25 PM

The government has earmarked a sum of Rs.120,768.352 million for various ongoing and new hydel projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next fiscal year 2019-20

According to the budgetary documents, an amount of Rs.120,071.352 million has been earmarked for ongoing 12 hydel projects while Rs.697 million for five new schemes in the PSDP 2019-20.

For ongoing hydel projects, an amount of 54,681.485 million has been allocated for Dasu Hydropower Project Stage-1, Rs 34,292mln for Neelum Jhelum969 HPP, Rs 14,340mln for Tarbela 4th Extension Project, Rs 5,577.

460 million for Mangla Power Station refurbishment and up-gradation, Rs 4,344.807 million for Warsak power station rehabilitation and Rs 1985 million for Golan Gol HPP.

For new hydel schemes, Rs 345 million has been specified for Dargai hydroelectric Power Station, Rs 252 million for feasibility of Dudhnal dam (960 MW) and Rs 40 million each for feasibility of Ghaza Barotha HPP and Lower Palas HPP.

